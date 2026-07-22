Nine miles, nine cups of frozen yogurt, one day. And believe it or not, I lived to tell the tale.

In the past year or so, froyo in New York has picked up major attention among tourists and trend-chasing locals alike. Frozen yogurt has come along way since Pinkberry, Menchies, and 16 Handles opened in the 2000s. Nearly 20 years later, we are witnessing yet another resurgence, a renaissance if you will. People are no longer filling up their own cups of artificially flavored yogurt topped with M&Ms and mochi for a cheap treat. Now, people are waiting on hour long lines at aesthetic, designer-like stores with organic, probiotic yogurt and premium housemade toppings like pistachio kataifi or brown butter cookie dough, praying that their total is under $20. With five new froyo shops opening in the past year alone, the froyo scene in the city can be overwhelming. That’s where I come in.

While I do not consider myself an expert on frozen yogurt, I like to think I have my finger on the pulse on the scene in the city. When I was asked to write this article, I knew exactly where I wanted to go and how I wanted to go about it. In my mind, there are nine froyo shops in the city that represent this renaissance of froyo. Now to make things more interesting, I decided to do it all in one day, and on foot (for the sake of my own health more than anything). The plan was simple: a froyo crawl between the flagship locations of the nine key establishments starting on the Upper East Side and making my way south to the West Village with a detour in Soho. Without further ado, here is an amateur’s guide to New York froyo:

Froyo Map