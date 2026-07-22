An Amateur’s Guide to New York’s Trendiest Treat
The boots on the ground journalism that we all needed this hot hot summer.
Nine miles, nine cups of frozen yogurt, one day. And believe it or not, I lived to tell the tale.
In the past year or so, froyo in New York has picked up major attention among tourists and trend-chasing locals alike. Frozen yogurt has come along way since Pinkberry, Menchies, and 16 Handles opened in the 2000s. Nearly 20 years later, we are witnessing yet another resurgence, a renaissance if you will. People are no longer filling up their own cups of artificially flavored yogurt topped with M&Ms and mochi for a cheap treat. Now, people are waiting on hour long lines at aesthetic, designer-like stores with organic, probiotic yogurt and premium housemade toppings like pistachio kataifi or brown butter cookie dough, praying that their total is under $20. With five new froyo shops opening in the past year alone, the froyo scene in the city can be overwhelming. That’s where I come in.
While I do not consider myself an expert on frozen yogurt, I like to think I have my finger on the pulse on the scene in the city. When I was asked to write this article, I knew exactly where I wanted to go and how I wanted to go about it. In my mind, there are nine froyo shops in the city that represent this renaissance of froyo. Now to make things more interesting, I decided to do it all in one day, and on foot (for the sake of my own health more than anything). The plan was simple: a froyo crawl between the flagship locations of the nine key establishments starting on the Upper East Side and making my way south to the West Village with a detour in Soho. Without further ado, here is an amateur’s guide to New York froyo: