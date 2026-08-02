If you've been keeping tabs on the Llama Inn, Llama San, and Papa San crew, you already know they don't miss. Their latest, Cafe Bar J.F., is a love letter to the taverns of South America, with equal parts nostalgic and new. At the helm is Executive Chef Francisco Castillo, cooking with a point of view that's more feeling than simply formula. We sat down with him to talk celery salad superiority, sushi epiphanies, and what it really means to be a neighborhood spot in Williamsburg right now.

Full Name, Age, and Where are you from?

Francisco Castillo, 38 years old, from Chile.

What is your title and how are you involved with Café Bar J.F.?

Executive Chef.

What inspired you to get into this industry?

Before getting into the industry, I wasn’t thinking about it that much, but how inclusive and welcoming it is inspires me day to day.

The restaurant draws inspiration from tavern culture across Peru, Chile, and Argentina. What is it about those spaces that continues to resonate with you personally?

The feeling of familiarity and nostalgia resonates with me in a very personal way.

What is the best meal you’ve ever had?

The best meal I’ve ever had was at Sushi Sho last year.

The menu moves across different South American influences without feeling overly rigid or traditional. Was it important to avoid defining the restaurant by one specific cuisine?

We want to show how broad South American cuisine is in a not-so-obvious way, so we allow ourselves to be a bit diffuse and not rigid, allowing us to move freely from a creative point of view..

It’s my first time at Cafe Bar J.F. What is the must-have dish on the menu?

Celery Salad.

Williamsburg’s dining scene has changed dramatically over the last decade. How do you hope Cafe Bar J.F. fits into the neighborhood today?

It’s such a cliché, but we are really aiming to be a neighborhood restaurant that welcomes everyone.

What restaurant, café, or bar do you find yourself frequenting most after work?

I don’t frequent places after work, but I do before work. Glory Days Café on Frost Street.

How do you relax outside of work?

I like to exercise, listen to music, watch movies, buy clothes, and read.

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