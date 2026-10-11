Reminiscing about these big beautiful bubbles from a bake earlier this year.

Summer is over and it’s time to get back into the weekly bread making routine. Last season, I got so into the habit that I memorized the specs of my focaccia recipe and could do it blindfolded - which might be my favorite feat next to conquering a half marathon. I also ventured into new gluten territory and successfully made a few sourdough loaves and started to mess around with whole wheat sandwich bread. This season, I am going to up the ante. We’re talking mixing flours. Rye and whole wheat? I’m not scared of you! Sandwich loaves? Going to be able to do it blind folded - just watch me. And PERHAPS even sweet breads like cinnamon rolls…now that will be the day…

last season's beautiful bakes.

Jack’s business partner Jena (pastry chef connoisseur) is kindly going to give me a head start and give me a child from her sourdough starter next week. TBC - the naming of sourdough. I like to always name it after the person who gifts it to me. My past starters were Allen and Daniela - may they rest in peace. In the meantime, I wanted to reshare my favorite focaccia recipe that my friend Lily (and former busboy!) gave me.

Emma Fontanella created my favorite focaccia recipe that she shares on her website. I make one tweak because I like a bouncier focaccia so I up the water. Below are my specs and I follow her instructions for the overnight bake. I find leaving it overnight helps the flavor so much more than baking same day.

Ingredients:

600g lukewarm water.

2 tsp (11g) salt

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus lots more for greasing the tray and drizzling

7g dried yeast (I use a packaged kind because it’s pre-measured and exactly what I need

4 cups (560g) flour - I’ve used AP, I’ve used bread flour, I’ve even mixed the two. I prefer AP but it’s dealer’s choice here. Play around!

Toppings: I love everything bagel seasoning or toasted sesame the most

my bake from this weekend. ignore the granola - it still needed oven time.

I’m making it a goal to share how I am baking bread at least every other week so see you in a week or so for my first sourdough bake of the season.

x Angel

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