the sunday sauce

the sunday sauce

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Sonia Soni's avatar
Sonia Soni
5d

Naming each starter after the friend who gave it is a good ritual. Bread you hand to people keeps their names alive in your kitchen. And leaving the focaccia overnight is where the flavor comes from.

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