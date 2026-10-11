Summer is over and it’s time to get back into the weekly bread making routine. Last season, I got so into the habit that I memorized the specs of my focaccia recipe and could do it blindfolded - which might be my favorite feat next to conquering a half marathon. I also ventured into new gluten territory and successfully made a few sourdough loaves and started to mess around with whole wheat sandwich bread. This season, I am going to up the ante. We’re talking mixing flours. Rye and whole wheat? I’m not scared of you! Sandwich loaves? Going to be able to do it blind folded - just watch me. And PERHAPS even sweet breads like cinnamon rolls…now that will be the day…
Jack’s business partner Jena (pastry chef connoisseur) is kindly going to give me a head start and give me a child from her sourdough starter next week. TBC - the naming of sourdough. I like to always name it after the person who gifts it to me. My past starters were Allen and Daniela - may they rest in peace. In the meantime, I wanted to reshare my favorite focaccia recipe that my friend Lily (and former busboy!) gave me.
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Emma Fontanella created my favorite focaccia recipe that she shares on her website. I make one tweak because I like a bouncier focaccia so I up the water. Below are my specs and I follow her instructions for the overnight bake. I find leaving it overnight helps the flavor so much more than baking same day.
Ingredients:
600g lukewarm water.
2 tsp (11g) salt
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus lots more for greasing the tray and drizzling
7g dried yeast (I use a packaged kind because it’s pre-measured and exactly what I need
4 cups (560g) flour - I’ve used AP, I’ve used bread flour, I’ve even mixed the two. I prefer AP but it’s dealer’s choice here. Play around!
Toppings: I love everything bagel seasoning or toasted sesame the most
I’m making it a goal to share how I am baking bread at least every other week so see you in a week or so for my first sourdough bake of the season.
x Angel
Naming each starter after the friend who gave it is a good ritual. Bread you hand to people keeps their names alive in your kitchen. And leaving the focaccia overnight is where the flavor comes from.