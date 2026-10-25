Happy Sunday! I’ve been on a Commonwealth journey! From 48 hours in Toronto straight onto a red eye to Heathrow, I have had a time. Every time I go to the UK and come back, as I am laying in my bed wide awake with jetlag, I have British blues. I yearn for Marks & Spencer prepared foods aisles, am seething with jealousy over this country’s lenient amount of bank holidays (and mat leave - but that is a totally other subject that will derail this Sunday Sauce) and wish that pub culture was embraced. I truly do think pub culture would help combat male loneliness, one standing beer at a time.

Alas, I will survive. Whilst I was overseas, I was dying to see the sold-out Schiaparelli exhibit at the V&A so thus, became a patron of the arts for the next year. This means it only makes sense that I plan another overseas trip within the year? Girl math!!!

Anyways, enough lamenting. I’m nursing a post-double homicide Covid/flu shot weekend, wishing I had access to an incredible British Sunday Roast. Instead, I’m drinking a cuppa (cow’s milk + 2 scoops of sugar) and watching War, which is a great show btw. There’s something so soothing about Sienna Miller’s voice and accent…

What I Put in My Mouth:

London Edition

GAIL’s Bakery: Yes, I am aware this is a chain and yes, I probably only like it because of nostalgia. A decade ago, when I studied abroad in London, I thought this was the greatest place on earth. Now, I just frequent because of ease and I just like knowing what I’m going to get. I met up with an old colleague at the location in Liverpool Station and had an iced americano and sausage roll. It’s not Ginger Pig but it did keep me full until dinner.

Nothing like some fluorescent light to wake you up after a red eye

BRAT Restaurant: One of my favorite restaurants of all time. This is my third time frequenting and now it is on my must visit everytie I am in town. The idea is to share Basque small plates but as a solo dinner of one, I must admit I did lean into the gluttony of it all. The standout dishes? Kokotxa (gelatinous, cut from the throat/lower chin of fish) in pil-pil sauce and the Velvet Crab Soup. This sounds dramatic but it felt like I was drinking in the essence of the ocean.

Jolene Bakery: In my opinion, the best coffee in London. There is normally a queue on weekends but it is worth the wait. Don’t forget to pick up some pastries and prepared sandwiches and take it to Arnold’s Circus around the corner to eat outside.

Harrods Food Hall: The Harrods Food Hall is a stunning place - it’s what I envision a real life Harry Potter hall of food to look like. There’s cases of anything you could dream of - gorgeous mochi from Japan, beef wellingtons, prawn sandwiches and more. I had to leave with a rotisserie chicken wrap. This has been all over my Tiktok the past few months and I have to say, all of the chatter online is correct. This is a GREAT wrap - just add a bit of sweet chili sauce and it is perfection.

M&S: I know this is technically a grocery store, but one must find time to walk around the aisles. I acted like a child and just got bundles of candy and cake but if you need some real sustenance, this has the best quality produce and great prepared meals. I wish we had this + Waitrose here in the states!

Gunpowder: Did you even go to London if you didn’t go out for Indian? Gorgeous classic bistro interiors with a live piano player. The food was delish and the prawns were the standout dish to me this evening and I always need a saag paneer on the table. This was my first time seeing paneer as big chunks and I liked how it felt like a significant protein filled veggie dish.

Viet Grill: It always hits me on day 3-4 of a Euro trip, the desperate pang for Asian food. I did a quick Google search and found a row of Vietnamese restaurants in Shoreditch/Hackney area. This pho + Viet coffee combo from Viet Grill fueled me pre-Nike After Dark 10K run and emotionally gave me a big fat bear hug.

Brawn: Post run, I needed something that felt like a neighborhood spot where I can just sit and decompress. Brawn provided me with exactly that and more. The leeks were INSANE and the pork and fennel ragu was exactly the ratio of carbs to fat to protein that I needed to come back to life.

Dishoom: This establishment doesn’t need an introduction. It is actually many Americans’ first introduction into Indian food. And for us lucky New Yorkers, it is coming this way next year. For now, I got my fix (twice in one trip and embarassingly, the waitress remembered me) for breakfast. First time? You have to get a cheeky bacon naan roll.

Toronto Mentions: Though I was just in Toronto for 48 hours in the Summerhill area, there are a couple of places I did eat/drink at that are memorable to me.

Nutbar: I always get a super something here. Supermatcha or supercoffee. There’s something about raw honey that makes my morning caffeine hit so much harder. If you’re peckish, the fresh toast is also great.

Teroni: Great, dependable Italian. I am partial to a Tagliatelle alle Bolognese and this one, even after sitting in a delivery truck, was delicious.

Favorite Recipe of the Month

We are officially in sourdough mode! I really like this Farmhouse on Boone recipe - I find it easy to follow and a good one to perfect before moving forward and messing around with different types of flours. This week, I had a good inaugural loaf to welcome the season.

I’m excited to serve this alongside another autumnal favorite, this Miso Fish Chowder from NYT Cooking.

Had this with homemade focaccia last night, we will eat it again today with sourdough

On the Docket

Angel: Bar Chimera for dinner with friends. This is from the folks at Cote so you know it will be sexy and delicious.

Rebecca: Sofreh, Ayat, Dean’s and Bridges. Most are tried and true and keep us coming back. Have some extra time? Read our interviews with Emma from Bridges that we worked on last year.

Until next time x

Angel

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