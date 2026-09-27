Phone eats first always. Café Telegrama in LA is a must-stop every time I’m in LA. Do not sleep on the table pancakes.

OK I lied. I said this was going to be a bi-monthly series BUT I’ve been outside. (So has Rebecca). Quite a lot. On a plane, in a rental car and back into the subways of NYC. Between supporting Solid Wiggles (proud wiggles wag life!) for their book tour on the west coast to trying out new restaurants that have been on my forever try list here, this is where I’ve been.

What I Put in My Mouth:

LA Edition:

Cafe Telegrama: a visit to LA is incomplete without 1. seeing my friend Jessy from my FRAME denim days (have to link my fave pair right now) days and/or 2. getting breakfast with her at Cafe Telegrama. Everything is good, I got the breakfast plate and Jessy got the sandwich - just remember to get pancakes for the table.

Santo Silverlake: There were two days where I had to fend for myself while Jack was doing Solid Wiggles prep, so what is better than taking myself out for an indulgent lunch time sushi? My friend Nichole mentioned this was the spot and after accidentally going up the largest residential hill ever (my knees were shaking) while looking for parking, I DESERVED the reward that was a good, albeit pricy lunch.

Parks BBQ: Before we even stepped foot on the west coast, I knew we had to get Korean BBQ this trip, so we found an early dinner reservation and called up our friends Troy and Casey for dinner on the first night. Service was immaculate and everything was amazing, especially all the banchan. Though we expected the BBQ to be good, don’t sleep on the cold noodles (get spicy) or spicy black cod.

The Prince: after Korean BBQ, our friends drove us down the block to what I thought was just a bar, but it is also a full-fledged Korean restaurant. The decor was giving me medieval & renaissance (which are some of my special interests). We’ll have to come back to eat properly but I loved that you can press a button if seated at a table to order. Jack and I both got a Guinness to end the night. No, I still have not successfully split the G just yet…

Hollywood Farmers’ Market: Every time I am on the west coast, if timed right, I will try to hit up the local farmers’ market. I will stand ten toes down and say that the west coast produce is elite and will always remain better than east coast. There’s more variety and it makes Union Square Market look like child’s play. Sorry, it’s a fact.

This trip, I got 3 cartons of berries and some Harry’s Berrys preserves. I did look longingly at all of the local persimmons and end of season tomatoes, but there is a limit to what I can carry-on back with me to the east coast.

Sous Sous at Hotel Lucille: this is restaurant that is attached to a new hotel that just opened in an old church in Silverlake. My friend Nichole was staying here (coincidentally in town for work) so I met her for a girls’ dinner. The martinis were great and we ordered a classic french fry + beef tartare + bean salad combo.

Next time I’m in LA and need to be on the east side, I would love to stay here. After all, a hotel featuring wood floors with rugs (the ultimate luxury) and full Aesop products (this scent specifically) already has my heart.

Afterwards, we took an Uber to Thunderbolt to celebrate the Solid Wiggles book launch!

Osteria Mozza: I truly worship at the altar of Nancy Silverton. So when we pulled up to valet pre-dinner, I was gobsmacked to see her sitting in her car, chatting with the valet. I cannot control my word vomit so I had to tell her how much I love her work and sometimes, meeting your heroes IS a good thing. I always order a ragu type of pasta and this one did not disappoint. + two Vermouth sodas and I was a very happy camper.

After this dinner, I walked down the street to Stir Crazy for the Solid Wiggles LA book tour finale. We shared some bottles of wine + shared a pu pu platter of jello shots. Fun fact - did you know pu pu platter is an American chinese term? My friends that grew up in Hong Kong had no idea what this meant, they literally thought it was poo poo which was kind of hilarious.

Gjusta in Venice: on our last full day, we made our way to the west side to take a surf lesson and reward ourselves with Gjusta for lunch. I’m not going to give any recs because every single thing on the menu slaps. Gjusta is one of the reasons why I am leaning towards moving towards the west side vs the east if we were to relocate to LA. Sorry, I love fresh produce and beach access!

Note - Jack finished the surf lesson, I could not because what was supposed to be 1-2 foot waves turned into 4-5 feet and I lost my courage after wiping out early!!!

Musso & Frank: I LOVE an old-school steakhouse. This Hollywood staple is an icon and I also found out that it is haunted. Check this list out). I always tend to find that I go to steak houses not to increase my iron intake, but to inhale the sides. This was one of the best fettuccine alfredos I have EVER put in my mouth. Chicken parm was excellent and so was my lemon drop martini. My one word of advice is to skip dessert and double up on drinks.

Favorite Recipe of the Month (Rebecca Celeb Placement)

Penne Alla Vodka at home

My last meal before c*l*n*sc*py prep. As soon as the temperature drops it’s important to lean into early 2000s fall mode. This felt like a scene from Because I Said So, with Mandy Moore wistfully preparing a solo pasta dinner. Except in reality it was with friends. Usually penne alla vodka feels a bit one note, but adding Calabrian chili to the sauce made eating a half pound of pasta each pretty easy.

On the Docket (Rebecca Recs!)

Santo Taco: After a year of servicing SoHo and Union Square, Santo is expanding with a new West Village location (they took to the streets with their signature green on a lowrider to promote.) It feels like NYCs taco luck is turning, and Santo’s CDMX roots shiiiiine through with corn tortillas handmade on site, beef trompo, and a help-yourself plate of chicharrones. Personally our favorites are the shrimp taco, AND the zucchini with Oaxaca cheese.

It also looks like I (Angel) will be in town for a few weeks so Laut, Razza and Bar Chimera should all be on the next round up before I jet set to Toronto (for work) and London (for a race and for fun). Let us know if there’s anywhere else that we should go, we can always be coerced to go outside…

Until next time x

Angel (and Rebecca!)

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