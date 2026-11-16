I think pie is underrated. Both my brother and I prefer birthday pie instead of cake (cherry and key lime, respectively). I think pie should be eaten year round, not just on March 14th and Thanksgiving. To those that say they don’t like pie, you just haven’t tried the right one yet. I don’t believe anyone could hate every single pie as there is too much variety. If you don’t like pie crust, try one with a graham cracker or Oreo crust! If you don’t like cooked fruit, try French silk or pecan!

Lucky for me, New York is a city with a lot of pie (especially around this time of year). However, many of these establishments are not baking pies year round like myself. These “pie posers” are only selling pies for one week a year and require a preorder weeks in advance. For this crawl, I am here to show you the places doing the important work of selling pie every month of the year. Whether you also crave pie throughout the year or just need to buy one for Thanksgiving, this article is for you.

When it came down to deciding a control flavor for the pie crawl, I decided that apple was the best canvas for variation and readily available year round (apologies to the pumpkin lovers). After thorough research, I picked out 6 spots that require no preorders and sell their pies whole or by the slice. This is what I found: