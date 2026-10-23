Fall has arrived in New York. The leaves are changing, and more noticeably, everything is suddenly pumpkin spice (including Dubai chocolate, devastatingly). However, this fall I find myself craving a different spice… It could be that I am still not over my recent trip to Scandinavia, but I am yearning for cardamom.

You will find it in pretty much any chai or maybe in a really good pumpkin spice blend, but on its own, it is truly divine: Floral and citrusy while still warm and woodsy.

Despite originating in southern India, it has truly become a staple in Scandinavian baking. Some Swedes even believe it was brought over by the Vikings a thousand years ago. While cardamom can be found in baking across the region, it is the Swedish kardemummabullar, or cardamom buns that have truly made it big time.

The New York cardamom bun craze began with the opening of the first stateside location of two different European bakeries: Fabrique from Sweden, and Ole & Steen (Lagkagehuset) from Denmark. Ever since, cardamom buns have become more readily available at a variety of bakeries. Per usual, I am here to “dine for your sins” as Rebecca says. While I am no expert, I have certainly eaten my fair share of cardamom buns in the past month, including three in one day at Lillebrors Bageri in Stockholm (only since my dad gave me his after claiming it was “too buttery”). However, that is exactly what I am looking for. A bun that is buttery, soft, has a pronounced cardamom flavor, and is finished with a light glaze and dusting of sugar. Here is what I found:

Cardamom Bun Map